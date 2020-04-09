Sunrisers Hyderabad donate Rs 10 crore to aid fight against coronavirus

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Sunrisers Hyderabad have decided to donate Rs 10 crore to aid the fight against the deadly outbreak of COVID-19.

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Sunrisers Hyderabad announced on Thursday that the franchise is donating Rs 10 crore to aid the fight against the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

Taking to their official Twitter account, Sunrisers wrote, "Sun TV Group (SunRisers Hyderabad) is donating Rs.10 Crores towards Corona Covid-19 relief measures."

Last week, Sachin Tendulkar, too, donated Rs 25 lakh each to the PM-CARES Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund in his bid to join the fight against COVID-19. The BCCI and its affiliated state units donated Rs 51 crore to the PM-Cares Fund in the times of crisis.

Current India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have also donated Rs 3 crore towards Prime Minister's relief fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund.

Several other sports personalities and organisations have also come forward and made contributions as India battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Close to 4,500 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported while 114 lives have been lost thus far in India.

