Stuart Broad, James Anderson should always play together: Former England pacer Dominic Cork

Former England pacer Dominic Cork feels veteran fast-bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson should always play together.

Broad was left out for England's first of the three Tests against the West Indies and the hosts lost the five-day encounter.

In the second Test, Anderson was rested with Broad claiming six wickets as England levelled the series 1-1. The two leading English fast bowlers were drafted into the XI for the deciding third Test and have so far kept England ahead of their rivals with excellent bowling performances.

"I understand these are back-to-back Test matches and England want to make sure they (Anderson and Broad) play the majority of games," Cork told Sky Sports' Cricket Debate.

"But they are closing in on 1,000 Test wickets between them and complement each other really well with their different styles of bowling.

"Jimmy understands the art of wobble seam and then when he swaps ends he tries to swing it, while Broad seems to be learning even more.

"While they are both fit and want to play, they play every single Test match for me. Unless there are injury doubts, they are the first two on the list," he added.

Broad and Anderson have played 117 Tests together. But in the last 15 Tests, they have lined up together only three times in the same England XI.

Broad said after the day's play on Saturday that there is plenty of life left in the pair.

"On today's performance do you think we're in the best bowling attack?', he asked rhetorically. "I thought we slotted back into what we do and how we work together to take wickets and the proof was in the pudding.

"I don't ever walk on the field thinking, 'is this the last time we're going to play together? We both have a burning desire to keep winning Test matches for England.

"Jimmy's record is arguably getting better and better, as is mine, so let's keep striking while the iron is hot. When I speak to Jimmy he wants to keep going - he wants to keep trundling in when he's 42."

West Indies were saved from losing more wickets by the fading light on Day 2 of the decisive third Test against England at Old Trafford on Saturday.

West Indies ended the day on 137/6, trailing England by 232 runs with Shane Dowrich (10) and captain Jason Holder (24) in the middle.

