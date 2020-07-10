Test series between India and Australia 'equivalent to the Ashes': Steve Waugh

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Australian captain Steve Waugh has said that the 'Border-Gavaskar Trophy' is equivalent to the Ashes.

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh said that the Test series between India and Australia, known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is equivalent to the coveted Ashes series, played between England and Australia.

Waugh said that the growing competition between India and Australia in the past few years has played a huge role in its value.

"The Border-Gavaskar trophy is equivalent to the Ashes. Shows the growing competition between the two countries. Tied Test is the greatest game I have ever played. Calcutta Test loss was memorable," Waugh said during a virtual interaction while participating in India global week 2000.

In the last Test series between the two sides, India achieved a 2-1 victory Down Under, becoming the first Asian team to win a series in Australia in the longest format.

Steve Waugh also talked about India as a country, saying that he "fell in love" with the place with time.

"India was interesting. Toured every 10 years, I couldn't stop looking out of the window. India was fascinating and I began to fall in love with the place. Great connections through cricket," said the former Aussie skipper.

The World Cup-winning captain is also planning to come out with a book, which will be largely focussing on India's love for cricket.

"Producing this book could bring India and Australia together. We are about to finalise the book. People can go to stevewaugh.com. You can see amazing things about India, its diversity and passion for cricket. I want to produce a book that will surprise people about India -- through pictures -- showcase India and that's my latest project. Trying to capture why cricket is a religion in India," said Waugh.

