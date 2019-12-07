James Anderson returns for England's tour to South Africa

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 37-year-old James Anderson has returned to the English side for its tour to South Africa.

James Anderson has been recalled to the English Test side after the 37-year-old bowler recovered from the calf injury. With him, Mark Wood and Jonny Bairstow have also made a return to the team. Anderson last played for England in the first Test of the Ashes series at home.

However, Moeen Ali continues to remain absent from the side.

England will be taking on South Africa in a four-match Test series later this December.

Bairstow was left out of the Test series against New Zealand, while Mark Wood was facing injury issues. "It is not predicted that Mark (Wood) will be available for selection for the earliest matches,” said England national selector Ed Smith.

“However, he will travel with the team and continue his rehab work with the medical staff on tour."

England are currently fifth in the World Test Championship with 56 points in 5 matches. The two-match Test series against New Zealand was not a part of the tournament. South Africa, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the table after facing a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of India.

The series between England and South Africa begins on December 26, when both the sides take on each other in Centurion.

England squad: Joe Root (capt), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood