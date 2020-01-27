Slow over-rate costs depleted South Africa six World Test Championship points, 60 per cent of match fees

Image Source : AP England's bowler Chris Woakes, right, celebrates after dismissing South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis for 3 runs on day two of the fourth cricket test match between South Africa and England at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg

Just moments after their humiliating defeat of 191 runs against England in the fourth and final Test atr the Wanderers in Johanesburg on Sunday, the depleted South African side were docked World Test Championship points for slow over-rate, along with 60 per cent of their match fees.

After keeping Keshav Maharaj out of their lineup for the game, South Africa did not bowl and single over of spin, which left them three overs short of their target after time allowances were taken into consideration post the match.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC's code of conduct, players are fined 20 per cent of the match fees for slow over-rate , while Article 16.11.2 of the WTC's playing conditions, teams will be docked two points for every over they miss owing to the delay.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has accepted the sanction and hence there won't be any formal hearing regarding the matter.

South Africa presently stand seventh in the WTC points table with 24 points from seven games. Their only win came against England in this series in the opener. They were whitewashed in India in October in a three-game series and now lost 3-1 to England.