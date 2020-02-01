Shredder might do the trick: R Ashwin takes dig at James Anderson's opinion on Mankad law

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of R Ashwin

Veteran Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took a dig at England pacer James Anderson on Saturday following the latter's take on cricket's Mankad law. Anderson placed his opinion after an Afghanistan cricketer pulled off the act on Friday evening during their match against Pakistan in the quarterfinals of the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup.

“If the non-striker is out of his ground from the moment the ball comes into play, to the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the bowler is permitted to attempt to run him out,” states the law on Mankad-ing.

After the video of the Mankading act went viral on Twitter, Anderson took to the social-media site writing, “Can we sort out (remove) this law please @ICC #MCC??”

To this, Ashwin replied: “Law removal might need some deliberation!! A Shredder might do the trick for now.”

Ashwin's reply was based on Anderson's act after the Indian had Mankaded Jos Buttler during IPL 2019 match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals.

In reply to Anderson's shredding act, Ashwin told Times of India, "Today Jimmy Anderson might feel that whatever I did was wrong. Maybe, tomorrow he might end up doing (Mankading) it. Who knows, it is all a question of perception of right and wrong. I don’t think in this case it is necessary because it is in the law and I did.”

“Everybody who know me, it is very clear (to them) that I don’t do anything that is illegal. Even my team has stood behind me since then. A lot many players have come to me and said whatever I did was absolutely right.”