Virat Kohli cannot come to bat in 28th over: Shoaib Akhtar on India's 'humiliating' defeat to Australia

Image Source : YOUTUBE/BCCI Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar talked about India's 'humiliating' defeat, and had a piece of advice for the Indian team management.

India faced a huge 10-wicket defeat to Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After being bowled out on 255, India failed to dismiss Aussie openers David Warner and Aaron Finch, who struck centuries to guide the Aussies to a resounding victory in the first match.

The Indian team management made changes to the side's batting order in the game to accommodate Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul in the lineup. While Dhawan opened the innings alongside Rohit Sharma, Rahul took Virat Kohli's place at number 3. The Indian captain batted at four, while Shreyas Iyer was shifted to fifth.

The run-scoring pace was considerably slow since the start of the innings, however, and Virat Kohli arrived at the crease in the 28th over of the game with India at 134/2 - a run-rate of 4.94.

Kohli was eventually dismissed on 16 by Adam Zampa.

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar talked about India's performance against Australia in the ODI on his YouTube channel, and criticised the management's decision to play Kohli at four.

"Toss was crucial, India lost the toss and lost the game. Shikhar Dhawan played well. Kohli coming into bat in the 28th over is hard to understand," said Akhtar.

"There were partnerships, but no significant ones. Bumrah and Shami were there, but then Indian spinners were taken apart. India needs to go back to the drawing board. Kohli cannot come in the 28th over, period. He needs to bat earlier. India were smashed, battered, hammered by Australia."

Akhtar further said that India were given a 'reality check', adding that it would be 'embarrassing' for the host side to lose the series 3-0.

"It was a big reality check. Australia walloped India, made a mockery of the bowling attack. If Australia win the toss again, will the same sequence of events follow. It will be embarrassing if India lose 3-0. India’s confidence was nowhere close to being the best. I’m finding it weird," said the former Pakistan pacer.

The second ODI of the three-match series will be played in Rajkot on January 17.