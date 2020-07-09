Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @ROHITSHARMA45 She wears it better than dada: Rohit Sharma posts picture with daughter Samaira

Rohit Sharma the batsman is as fearless as there is in world cricket. He is considered one of the most destructive batters in the modern-day game.

But off the field, the father in India's white-ball vice-captain loves to see daughter Samaira take over as the 'boss' in the house.

On Thursday, Rohit shared an adorable picture with Samaira seen wearing sunglasses.

"She wears it better than dada (father)," Rohit said along with the picture on popular social media platform Instagram.

Recently, Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood said star Indian opener Rohit has a phenomenal record when it comes to white-ball cricket and his batting style is filled with pure class and elegance.

"He's got many. I think it's just with the ease that he plays, specially anything back of a length, anything short, just puts it away with such ease. It's just an area in which he gets better, I think," Hazlewood said -- while speaking about Rohit's greatest strength -- on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

"He never looks to bludgeon the ball, just pure class and elegance. His records, especially in white-ball cricket, is phenomenal," he added.

Rohit has so far scored 29 tons, including three double hundreds, in 224 ODIs he has played for the Men in Blue. He also has four T20I and six Test hundreds to his name. He is the only batsman to score five hundreds in a single edition of World Cup -- a feat which he achieved in the 2019 edition of the tournament held in England and Wales.

