Shakib Al Hasan admits to being approached for fixing during IPL 2018

Image Source : TWITTER/SUNRISERS Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has accepted three charges of breaching ICC's anti-corruption code.

Shakib Al Hasan has been handed a two-year ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on account of breaching the anti-corruption code of the regulatory body. The Bangladesh all-rounder failed to report an approach for fixing during the tri-series including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, and an IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab in 2018.

The ICC, in their detailed statement on the suspension sentence, also posted the transcript of the messages received by Shakib Al Hasan from a certain "Mr. Aggarwal", who repeatedly asked him to provide with "inside information" from the matches.

Ahead of the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab, " Deepak Aggarwal" messaged the Bangladesh cricketer to acquire information on the playing XI. According to the ICC statement, Aggarwal is suspected of involvement in corruption in cricket.

"He received a WhatsApp message from Mr Aggarwal that day asking him whether a particular player was going to be playing in the game that day, i.e. again asking for Inside Information," the statement read.

It also revealed that Shakib had asked Mr Aggarwal to meet him. "Mr Aggarwal continued this conversation with him by talking about bitcoins, dollar accounts and asked him for his dollar account details. During this conversation, he told Mr Aggarwal that he wanted to meet him “first”."

Shakib had concerns over the concerned person, however, admitting that he was 'dodgy', but didn't report the approach to the ICC.

"He (Shakib) confirmed that he had concerns over Mr Aggarwal, feeling he was a bit “dodgy”, and that, following their conversations, he had the feeling that Mr Aggarwal was a bookie.

"He did not report any of the contact and approaches received from Mr Aggarwal on 26 April 2018 to the ACU or any other anti-corruption authority," ICC wrote in their seven-page decision-statement released on the website.