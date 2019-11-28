Sanjay Bangar wants Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri to back Kuldeep Yadav

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Kuldeep Yadav

Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has hit a rough patch in recent times, especially since the last edition of the Indian Premier League, but former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has come out in support of the spinner and said that it is important to back the youngster as he is a match-winner by his own right.

Star Sports expert Sanjay Bangar talking about Kuldeep on Game Plan said: "I'm a massive Kuldeep Yadav fan and in terms of strike rates you see he is the quickest to 100 ODI wickets and even in the shorter format, if you look at the match we won in England, he picked up 5 wickets at a time where the opposition was running away from the match.

"I wouldn't count out Kuldeep Yadav, it's just that he's had a couple of poor games in the IPL last season. For him, this IPL is going to be a massive factor and if he does really well, it will be very hard to keep him out."

Bangar has also spoken on the importance of having an all-rounder in the team and believes that Ravindra Jadeja could be that man to bowl the four overs economically as well as hit some lusty blows at the end of the innings.

"You require a wrist spinner in the T20 format, it has been a very major component in India's success wherein 2 wrist spinners played a massive role in most of the ODI and T20I series the team has had across conditions hence you will need a bowler who is capable of bowling the complete 4 overs and also bat at No.7.

"Hence, I feel Ravinder Jadeja edges over Krunal Pandya here as Krunal hasn't been able to deliver the complete 4 overs at times and Jadeja has been in great form recently," he pointed.