Sam Curran tests negative for COVID-19, confirms ECB

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sam Curran

England all-rounder Sam Curran has tested negative following his COVID-19 test from Thursday, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The Surrey cricketer recently recovered from a sickness bug and has been self-isolating himself at the Ageas Bowl.

Sam is expected to join England's training group over the next 24 to 48 hours, although he will be closely monitored by the doctors. He will have another COVID-19 test on Sunday along with the rest of the England players and management group.

Curran's illness resulted in the all-rounder missing out on England's intra-squad warm-up match in Southampton. He was only part of the proceedings on day 1 where he scored an unbeaten 15.

The warm-up match is a part of England's preparation for the impending three-Test series against West Indies which begins from July 8.

The Test series will mark the resumption of international cricket after the coronavirus-forced hiatus.

