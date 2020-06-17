Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar wanted to give up the game: Gary Kirsten reveals how Master Blaster thrived under him

Gary Kirsten is one of the most loved cricket personalities in India. Under Kirsten's guidance, Team India won the 2011 World Cup with MS Dhoni as captain. Kirsten took over the responsibility of Team India's coach in 2008 after Greg Chappell's era. The team was going through a rough patch and the senior players were trying to get over the 2007 ODI World Cup heartbreak.

Kirsten played a huge role in bringing back the winning mentality in Team India. Batting great Sachin Tendulkar also rejuvenated his career under Kirsten's guidance.

The former South Africa player revealed that Tendulkar wanted to quit cricket when he arrived in the team. Kirsten said Tendulkar felt he was not enjoying his cricket at that moment.

“If I think of Sachin at that time,” Kirsten said on talkSport’s Following On podcast. “Where he was when I arrived in India... he wanted to give up the game. According to him he was batting out of position, he wasn’t enjoying his cricket at all. Three years later, he scores 18 international hundreds in three years, goes back to batting where he wants to bat, and we win the World Cup.”

Kirsten said he didn't tell Tendulkar anything as he knew the game well. The former India coach focussed on providing the environment for Tendulkar to thrive.

“For me, all I did was facilitate an environment for him to thrive. I didn’t tell him anything. He knew the game, but what he did need was an environment – not only him, all of them – an environment set up where they could be the best version of themselves,” Kirsten said.

Sachin was the leading run-scorer for India in 2011 World Cup with 482 runs in 9 matches at an average of 53.55. Only Tilakratne Dilshan scored more than Tendulkar in the 2011 edition of the mega tournament. Dilshan slammed 500 runs in 9 games. The Master Blaster was also named Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 2010 for his glorious run in Test cricket. Tendulkar scored 1500 Test runs, including seven centuries averaging 78 in 2010, when Kirsten was the coach of the Indian team.

