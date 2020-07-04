'Hey Roger, any tips for my forehand?': Sachin Tendulkar shares video playing tennis

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to ask for advice from tennis great Roger Federer on his forehand shot.

India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar shared a short video of him playing tennis on Twitter late Friday. Tendulkar's love for tennis is well documented - he idolised John McEnroe growing up and had an interest in making a career in tennis.

In the video, Tendulkar can be seen making a beautiful leap to smash a forehand as he played the sport with his friends. As the former Indian cricketer posted the video, he asked for advice from tennis legend Roger Federer.

"Hey @rogerfederer! Any tips for my forehand? Face savouring foodTennis ball @Wimbledon #FlashbackFriday #Wimbledon," wrote Tendulkar.

The duo first met during the Wimbledon Championships nine years ago. In the 2018 Wimbledon, Federer cheekily attempted a forward-defence shot after a rally and Wimbledon's Twitter account asked the fans to rate his shot.

Tendulkar, then, praised Federer. "As always, great hand-eye co-ordination. @rogerfederer, let's exchange notes on cricket and tennis after you win your 9th @Wimbledon title."

Federer then replied, "why wait? I'm ready to take notes!" (ALSO READ: Tendulkar, Dravid, Ganguly or Dhoni? Jaffer names favourite captain he played under)

On a number of occasions in the past, Tendulkar has heaped praise on Federer's prowess in tennis. During an interview with Bangalore Mirror in 2019, Tendulkar had opened up on his respect for the Swiss tennis star.

"Well, for me, the simple thing is when Roger plays tennis, tennis looks easy. Everyone starts believing that they too can play tennis, because Roger makes the game look so easy. Simple. That is the beauty of Roger. At no stage, he seems to be looking to be struggling to get to the ball. The shots he hits because he manages to cover the ground. Watching tennis has been a joy," Tendulkar had said.

