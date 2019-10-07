Image Source : @AJINKYARAHANE88/TWITTER Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Ajinkya Rahane on becoming father

Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane recently became the proud father of a baby girl and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar came up with a tongue in cheek message to congratulate his former Mumbai and India teammate.

Rahane uploaded an image of his first child with wife Radhika Dhopavkar on Monday. Tendulkar congratulated the new parents before telling them to enjoy his new role of a "night watchman changing the diapers."

"Many Congratulations, Radhika and Ajinkya. The joy of being parents to your first child is unparalleled. Soak it in! Enjoy playing the new role of a night watchman changing the diapers," he tweeted.

Rahane replied: "Thank you so much paaji! Will see you soon for some tips."

Rahane is currently with the Indian team that are playing a three-match Test series against South Africa. They lead the series 1-0 after a 203-run win in Visakhapatnam.