'Root, Smith, and..': Naseem Shah names this Indian batsman to complete dream hat-trick

Pakistan youngster Naseem Shah has named an Indian batsman he would like to dismiss for a 'dream hat-trick'.

Pakistan's teenage bowler Naseem Shah has impressed the fans and experts alike with his performances in international cricket so far. During the Test series against Sri Lanka last year, he became the youngest bowler to take a five-for (at the age of 16) in an innings.

Shah, who followed on his impressive performances brilliantly with a hat-trick during a Test against Bangladesh earlier this year, has now named the three batsmen he would love to dismiss to complete a dream hat-trick.

The Pakistan youngster heaped praise on India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma and named him as one of the dream batsmen to dismiss in the hat-trick. He said that he has all the shots in the book.

“Rohit Sharma has the ability to play all types of deliveries, be it short ones or good length deliveries. His records speak for itself and bowling to him would also show where you stand among bowlers,” said Shah in a conversation with Cricingif.

He further named England's Test captain Joe Root and Australia's Steve Smith as the two other batsmen for the dream hat-trick. Smith and Shah have come face-to-face only once - during Pakistan's tour to Australia last year.

“Steve Smith is very unorthodox in his batting technique and getting him out would be a delight for me. In the past, I have had the opportunity to bowl to him but picking his wicket would be a good experience, given his form,” said Shah.

"Joe Root is one of the top players in the world. It would be very pleasing for me to get his wicket," he said on the England captain.

Naseem Shah has played in four Tests for Pakistan so far and is likely to return to action during the tour to England.

