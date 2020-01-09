Rohit Sharma open to playing MS Dhoni's role in T20 World Cup

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma is confident of replicating MS Dhoni's role in the shortest format of the game.

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma is currently on rest as the side takes on Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series. Rohit was one of the star performers for the Men in Blue across formats in 2019. While he was the highest scorer in the fifty-over world cup, Rohit also cemented his spot in Test XI as an opener.

In 2020, all eyes will be on the T20 World Cup in Australia, and the Indian team is seen as one of the favourites to lift the trophy. However, the 33-year-old Indian opener believes that India are still a work-in-progress when it comes to the shortest format of the game.

"It is a long way from the World Cup," Rohit said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

"We are preparing for that, (and) a lot of guys are getting ready for that. (It) means there are a lot of spots we need to fill. It is a work in progress.

"Anyway the 15-20 guys we have are all really good and have performed really well and are very confident. It is just about doing what we need to do in Australia and then try and win that World Cup."

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan has made a comeback in the side and is currently opening the batting for the side alongside KL Rahul. India also boasts of a plethora of options among bowlers, as Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur stepped up in the absence of Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who are out with injury.

However, one of the notable absentees in the Indian team is MS Dhoni. The former Indian captain last made an appearance for the side in the 2019 World Cup, and has since remained unavailable for selection for the national team. The speculations over his future with the side have continued to increase since.

When asked if he could replicate Dhoni as a back-up leader for the side, the Mumbai batsman didn't shy away from taking responsibility.

"Of course, I am always willing to help, and willing to give my inputs of what I feel about the game, about the players, about the team combination," said Rohit.

"I have been named vice-captain, so it is my duty to keep an eye on all the players, see what they are doing, what is required for the team, what is the best we can do as a team so that we can win games and tournaments."

Rohit Sharma will make a return to the side in the three-match ODI series against Australia, which begins on January 14.