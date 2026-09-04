Why was Ajit Agarkar absent from BCCI's recent meeting in Mumbai? Devajit Saikia reveals

The BCCI’s (Board of Control for Cricket in India) meeting concluded on September 3, and the likes of Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, India head coach VVS Laxman, and board secretary Devajit Saikia were present in Mumbai for the meeting, among others.

With the ODI World Cup 2027 rapidly approaching, the BCCI has prepared a roadmap for the upcoming tournament and has asked for significant improvement in the Men in Blue’s performances in SENA countries as well.

At the meeting, one of the biggest talking points among fans and experts was the absence of chief selector Ajit Agarkar. It is worth noting that Agarkar was not present in person at the meeting, and there were reports that he would be joining online, which was also not possible.

Speaking on the same, the BCCI’s secretary, Devajit Saikia, came forward and revealed why Agarkar was absent from the meeting. “Today, he was out of station, so he could not be a part of the meeting. The meeting was called at very short notice, and our chairman of the selection committee, Ajit, was not in town. So he could not join the meeting, and he was in an area where he could not join online either, despite our best efforts,” Devajit Saikia was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

India to take on Afghanistan next

Speaking of the Indian team, the Men in Blue are gearing up for a three-game T20I series against Afghanistan next. The two sides will take on each other on September 13, 15, and 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, and both teams will look to put in their best performance.

With Shreyas Iyer leading the side, the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, and many more stars are included; India will look to put in their best effort and come out on top, especially after their recent subpar results in the shortest format of the game.

India’s squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson [WK], Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*

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BCCI draws up team India's roadmap for ODI World Cup 2027, sets plans for upcoming SENA tours