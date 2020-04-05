Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma reminds Yuvraj Singh of this Pakistan legend

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh remembered the first impression of Rohit Sharma in the Indian team.​ Yuvraj revealed that India's limited-overs vice-captain reminded him of Inzamam-ul-Haq, as the former Pakistan captain had a lot of time to play exquisite strokes and he feels the same case is with Rohit.

“I think when he came into the Indian team, he looked like somebody who had a lot of time. He reminded me of Inzamam-ul-Haq, because, when he batted, Inzi had a lot of time (to play the bowlers),” Yuvraj Singh said during a chat show on YouTube hosted by Gaurav Kapoor.

Yuvraj and Rohit shared a warm friendship as the former southpaw also played his last IPL season under the Mumbaikar's captaincy in Mumbai Indians in 2018.

Recently, Yuvraj also shocked everyone with a revealation that he got more support under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy than under MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

“I have played under Sourav (Ganguly) and had a lot of support from him. Then Mahi (MS Dhoni) took over. It’s a difficult choice to make between Sourav and Mahi. I have more memories of time under Sourav because of the support he gave me. I didn’t have that kind of support from Mahi and Virat (Kohli),” Yuvraj told Sportstar.