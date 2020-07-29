Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma is next MS Dhoni for the Indian cricket team: Suresh Raina

Veteran India batsman Suresh Raina feels opener Rohit Sharma is the next MS Dhoni as he pointed out similarities between the two players. Raina hailed Rohit's captaincy abilities and claims both he and Dhoni like to listen.

Rohit has enjoyed considerable success as a captain. He has led Mumbai Indians to record- four Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, thus making them the most successful team in the league. He has also tasted success as the captain of the Indian team with Asia Cup 2018 being the major accolade in his kitty.

"I would say that he is the next MS Dhoni for the Indian cricket team," Raina said on The Super Over Podcast that is hosted by South African all-rounder J.P. Duminy, star India batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues and podcaster Liam Flint.

"I have seen him, he is calm, he likes to listen, he likes to give confidence to the players and on top of that, he likes to lead from the front. When the captain leads from the front and at the same time gives respect to the dressing room atmosphere, you know you have it all," Raina said.

The veteran cricketer said he has seen Rohit Sharma operating the team and giving confidence to young players of India.

"He thinks everyone is a captain. I have seen him, I have played under him when we won the Asia Cup in Bangladesh. I have seen how he gives confidence to young players like Shardul (Thakur), Washington Sundar and (Yuzvendra) Chahal.

"Around him, players enjoy the intensity, they enjoy his aura. I think when you enjoy the aura of a player, you like to be positive and I think that is what he is good at. He is one of the top-most, after M.S. Dhoni, who was brilliant. He has won more (IPL) trophies than MS, but I would say they both are very similar. Both of them, as a captain, like to listen.

"When your captain is listening, you can solve a lot of problems, you can solve the mental problems of the players. So in my book, they both are wonderful," Raina said.

