'I was stunned!': Rohit Sharma recalls crowd reaction after India's win over Australia in WT20 2007

With cricket coming to a standstill due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the cricketers are taking it to social media to talk about the game and beyond. Many players are also taking part in video chats with fellow cricketers to reflect on their careers so far, and talk about their future in the game.

In one such conversation for Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected', Rohit Sharma recalled the semifinal win in 2007 T20 World Cup win with Irfan Pathan. Both the players were a part of the winning team.

Recalling the reaction from fans after the win against Australia in the semifinal of the tournament, Rohit revealed that he was 'stunned' with the reaction of the crowd.

"It was mad. I was stunned! I had always seen crowds at the stadium cheering for us. But they were outside the hotel as well! It usually happens in India, not outside the country," remembered Rohit.

"It was at that moment when I realized what we had done. It's the passion of the people which keeps us motivated. You don't realise it until you have these moments," said the Indian opener.

Rohit, the current limited-overs vice-captain of the side, also talked about the upcoming World Cups. While the T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place later this year, India will host the next edition of the 20-over tournament next year, as well as the fifty-over World Cup in 2023.

"Their love is extremely important for us. We always want to give something in return to fans with good performances. We have three World Cups in the next three years -- hopefully we can at least win two.. and why not three -- to give the Indian fans reasons to cherish," concluded Rohit.

