Stay inside, stay safe: Ravichandran Ashwin warns people about COVID-19 with 'Mankad' reference

India's Test specialist Ravichandran Ashwin urged fans to stay at home in an unexpected way. Ashwin took the reference from his infamous Mankad incident from last year's Indian Premier League to plea people to stay home to combat coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Ashwin took to Twitter and shared a photo of his Mankad incident against Jos Buttler. He wrote, "Hahaha, somebody sent me this and told me it's exactly been 1 year since this run out happened. As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens. Don't wander out. Stay inside, stay safe! #21DayLockdown"

Hahaha, somebody sent me this and told me it's exactly been 1 year since this run out happened.



As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens.



Don't wander out. Stay inside, stay safe! #21DayLockdown pic.twitter.com/bSN1454kFt — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 25, 2020

On March 25, Ravichandran Ashwin became the first player in Indian Premier League history to ‘Mankad’ a batsman and the victim was Rajasthan Royals’ opener Jos Buttler.

In the group stage match of IPL, Buttler was going strong at 69 off 43 balls in the chase of 185 runs, Ashwin 'Mankaded' the Rajasthan Royals opener without giving him any warning. Buttler was furious with Ashwin’s doing and exchanged heated arguments with KXIP skipper.

Later the cricket fraternity was divided on the incidents on which Ashwin said that the debates can continue “till cows come home”.

“There have even been debates about whether I waited for him to walk out of the crease. But what people don’t understand is that I hadn’t even reached the crease and he started walking away. Once your action is complete, you cannot go down and hit the stumps,” he said.