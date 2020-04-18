Ravichandran Ashwin sends fitting reply after Pakistan fan decides to taunt him on Mankading

Image Source : TWITTER/ASHWINRAVI99 Ravichandran Ashwin sent a fitting reply to a Pakistan fan after he decided to taunt the spinner with Glenn McGrath's negative response to 'mankading'.

On Friday, former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath talked about Mankading during a 25-question rapid-fire sequence with 'ESPNCricinfo'. He didn't favour the Mankading, and said that he won't do it even if his side needed two runs to win on the final ball of a World Cup final.

Quoting his reply, a Pakistan fan tried to taunt Ravichandran Ashwin, who made headlines during the previous season of IPL after dismissing Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler by Mankading him.

Ever since, the cricketing world is divided on whether Mankading is acceptable. While some argue that it goes against the spirit of the game, some say that Mankading is well within the laws of cricket.

Replying to the Pakistan fan, Ashwin wrote, "Dear sir, Glen McGrath is one of the greatest bowlers to have played the game and I greatly respect his answer for the question but to tell me that it’s the only right answer is wrong on your part."

Undeterred by criticism, the Indian off-spinner has maintained his position on the form of dismissal.

On the same tweet, an Indian fan said, "Can't wait to see another mankad from you Ash!!!", to which Ashwin simply said, "Imagine the euphoria that will surround me after that."

Last month, he cheekily referred the Mankading incident with Jos Buttler to urge the people to stay indoors amid the deadly outbreak of coronavirus around the globe.

Hahaha, somebody sent me this and told me it's exactly been 1 year since this run out happened.



As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens.



"Hahaha, somebody sent me this and told me it's exactly been 1 year since this run out happened. As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens. Don't wander out. Stay inside, stay safe!" wrote Ashwin.

