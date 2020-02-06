Ranji Trophy: Jammu & Kashmir thrashes Tripura, jumps to top of Group C

Image Source : INDIA TV Parvez Rasool shined for Jammu & Kashmir as the side registered a 329-run win over Tripura in the Ranji Trophy.

Skipper Parvez Rasool returned match figures of 12 for 73 as Jammu and Kashmir thrashed Tripura by 329 runs on third day of its Ranji Trophy Group 'C' encounter here on Thursday.

With the emphatic win, J&K moved to the top of the points table.

Resuming its second innings at 49 for 1, the visiting team batted aggressively to make 306 for 9 and set Tripura a mammoth 489-run target.

The win took J&K to 39 points from eight matches and in contention for qualification for the knockout phase from the group.

Odisha, which is playing Maharashtra in Pune, has 35 points from seven games while Services is third with 33 points.

Rasool did the star turn, returning a haul of 5 for 28 to add to his first innings figures of 7 for 45 as Tripura was bundled out for 119 in 36.5 in the second innings.

The experienced off-spinner, who has played one ODI and one T20 International for India, bowled superbly and picked up the first four wickets to fall to leave Tripura in a spin.

With the home team tottering at 35 for 5 and in danger of capitulating quickly, captain M B Mura Singh, who had earlier picked up six wickets in the second innings to finish with a match haul of 10 for 164, delayed the inevitable with a gritty knock of 58 (78 balls, 10 fours).

In J&K's second innings, Shubham Khajuria (76, 112 balls, 9 fours, 3 sixes), Abdul Samad (56) and Rasool (56) came up with half-centuries to put the team in command.

Brief scores (at end of day 3): J&K 329 all out in 95.5 overs (Jiyaad Nazir Magrey 66, Aquib Nabi 46, Abid Mushtaq 76 not out; M B Mura Singh 4/100) and 306 for 9 declared in 65.2 overs (Shubham Khajuria 76, Parvez Rasool 56, Abdul Samad 56; M B Mura Singh 6/64) beat Tripura 187 all out in 60.5 overs (Milind 55, Pratyush Singh 47; Parvez Rasool 7/45) and 119 all out in 36.2 overs (M B Mura Singh 58; Parvez Rasool 5/28) by 329 runs. Points: J&K: 6, Tripura: 0.

At Pune: Odisha 293 all out in 101.1 overs (Shantanu Mishra 84, Rajesh Dhuper 110 not out, Anurag Sarangi 41; A Palkar 4/81) and 24 for no loss in 11 overs vs Maharashtra 543 for 5 declared in 149.5 overs (Ankit Bawane 204 not out, Ruturaj Gaikwad 129, N S Shaikh 100; Suryakant Pradhan 2/92).

At Jamshedpur: Chhattisgarh 559 all out in 160.3 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 221, Ajay Mandal 121 not out, Jiwanjot Singh 52; Sahil Raj 3/83, Sonu Kumar Singh 3/158) vs Jharkhand 242 all out in 75 overs (Virat Singh 140; Veer Pratap Singh 3/46, Puneet Datey 3/50) and 51 for no loss in 14 overs (Arnav Sinha 31 batting).