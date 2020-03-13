Image Source : TWITTER/@SAUCRICKET Ranji Trophy Final: Saurashtra lift maiden title on first-innings lead over Bengal

Saurashtra cricket team have clinched their maiden Ranji Trophy title on first innings lead over Bengal on Friday in Rajkot. The match ended in a draw as Saurashtra took a valuable 44-run lead after the first innings and make it 149 at the end of the game. Sheldon Jackson remained not out for Saurashtra on 12 as both the teams mutually agreed on the draw result.

Earlier, skipper Jaydev Unadkat produced a lion-hearted spell when it mattered the most and paved the way for Saurashtra's maiden Ranji Trophy title triumph on the basis of the first-innings lead.

Bengal had the upper hand going into day five after Anustup Majumdar (63) and Arnab Nandi (40 not out) shared an unbeaten 91-run stand in the final session on Thursday.

But Unadkat, who had single-handily taken Saurashtra into the final with a seven-wicket haul against Gujarat on the final day of their semifinal, rose to the occasion yet again to put his team on the cusp of a historic victory.

The left-arm pacer had Majumdar LBW and Akash Deep run out in a space of three balls to turn the game on its head.

One hour and 10 minutes of play in the decisive morning session yielded 27 runs and four wickets with Bengal all out for 381, giving Saurashtra a 44-run first innings lead.

Unadkat, who opened the bowling alongside Chetan Sakariya on day five, was a tad defensive with the field placement early on, considering the team conceded easy runs to Bengal on day four.

The onus was on the Saurashtra skipper to deliver again after his performance against Gujarat propelled his team to its fourth final in eight seasons. He had bowled 32 overs before that match-winning over without getting a wicket despite giving his all.