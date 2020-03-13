Watch: Jaydev Unadkat's brilliant game-awareness turns the tide in Ranji Trophy final

Image Source : BCCI.TV Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat showed brilliant presence of mind to dismiss Akash Deep, bringing his side back in the game during the final of the Ranji Trophy.

Jaydev Unadkat showed brilliant presence of mind to run Akash Deep out during the final of the Ranji Trophy at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot. Bengal, who made a remarkable comeback during the day 4 of the final with gritty half-centuries from Wriddhiman Saha and Anustup Majumdar, were seemingly at sea in the opening session of day five.

Unadkat shined in the morning session as he gave Saurashtra a big breakthrough, trapping Majumdar leg-before wicket.

In the same over, he then produced a brilliant example of game awareness to dismiss Akash Deep, bringing Saurashtra back in the game.

At the same time, it was an elementary mistake from Akash, who failed to realise that he was standing on the crease -- instead of inside it. While the wicketkeeper missed the chance in the first attempt, Unadkat recieved the ball on the other hand and threw it towards the wicket.

Watch:

Watch how Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat ran out Akash Deep in the @paytm #RanjiTrophy 2019-20 #Final.



Video 👉 https://t.co/gLr4p6rzzB#SAUvBEN pic.twitter.com/tXKiGZPLPz — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 13, 2020

Bengal were bowled out on 381, handing Saurashtra a 44-run lead at the end of the first innings. The Jaydev Unadkat-led side now looks set to lift its first-ever Ranji Trophy title.