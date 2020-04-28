Ramiz Raja wants 'jail time' for match-fixers, compares it to coronavirus fight

Image Source : TWITTER Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja believes match-fixers should be given jail term, adding that the fight against the crime is similar to that against COVID-19.

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has said that criminalising match-fixing could be 'a useful deterrent' to eradicate the menace. He also compared the fight against match-fixing to that against coronavirus pandemic, insisting that it needs a concentrated effort to tackle it.

On Monday, Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal was banned for three years from all forms of cricket by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after he failed to report corrupt approaches. This prompted Ramiz Raja to have a discussion with Zimbabwean cricketer-turned-commentator Mpumelelo Mbangwa on match fixing.

"This war seems to be being won by the bad guys, Rambo? He's (Akmal) quite high profile, isn't he? Do you think jail time would win the war?" Mbangwa tweeted.

This war seems to be being won by the bad guys, Rambo?

He’s quite high profile, isn’t he?

Do you think jail time would win the war? — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) April 27, 2020

In reply, Raja said all stakeholders of the game must come together to eradicate match fixing.

"Jail time could be a useful deterrent Pommie, possibly the last resort!! It's like fighting covid 19, all will have to pitch in to save the cricket world: Fans, Boards, stake holders,law enforcement agencies, You & I," Raja tweeted.

Jail time could be a useful deterrent Pommie, possibly the last resort!! It’s like fighting covid 19, all will have to pitch in to save the cricket world: Fans, Boards, stake holders,law enforcement agencies, You & I. https://t.co/vuCHiDoWux — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) April 27, 2020

Raja had also expressed his displeasure after Akmal was found guilty, saying it was such a waste of talent.

"So Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots! Banned for 3 years. What a waste of a talent! It's high time that Pakistan moved towards passing a legislative law against match fixing," he tweeted on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage