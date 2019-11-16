Rajat Sharma resigns as DDCA president: 'Vested interests working against cricket'

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma resigns as DDCA president citing vested interests

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Saturday resigned from the post of president of Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA), citing his inability to continue amidst "various pulls and pressures" within the organisation.

"The cricket administration here is full of pulls and pressures all the time. I feel that vested interests are always actively working against the interest of cricket," Rajat Sharma said in a statement.

"It seems that it may not be possible to carry on in DDCA with my principles of integrity, honesty and transparency, which I am not willing to compromise at any cost," Rajat Sharma added.

"In my endeavour though I faced many road blocks, opposition and oppression, just to keep me from discharging my duties in fair and transparent," Rajat Sharma said.

"That's why I have decided to call it a day and hereby tender my resignation to the Apex Council from the post of President, DDCA with immediate effect," Rajat Sharma added.

Here is the full statement issued:

Dear Members,



I take this opportunity to thank you all to have reposed faith in me during my tenure as the President of DDCA. In my short stint I have made every effort to discharge my obligations in the best interest of the Association with honesty and sincerity. The sole agenda was welfare of the Association and transparency in each and every aspect. In my endeavour though I faced many road blocks, opposition and oppressions, just to keep me from discharging my duties in fair and transparent manner, however, somehow I kept moving with only one agenda that all promises made to the members must be fulfilled while keeping the interest and welfare of Cricket paramount at all times.



However, cricket administration here is full of pulls and pressures all the time. I feel that vested interests are always actively working against the interest of cricket. It seems that it may not be possible to carry on in DDCA with my principles of integrity, honesty and transparency, which I am not willing to compromise at any cost. That’s why I have decided to call it a day and hereby tender my resignation to the Apex Council from the post of President, DDCA with immediate effect.



I would like to add that when I took over as President, coffers of DDCA were empty and now we have a corpus of around Rs.25 Crores, I urge upon you that this money be spent only for promoting cricket and helping cricketers.

I thank you all for the overwhelming support, respect and affection you have given me throughout my tenure. Whatever I have contributed here would have not been possible without your support.

Best wishes to you all.



Sincerely,

RAJAT SHARMA

President

DELHI & DISTRICT CRICKET ASSOCIATION