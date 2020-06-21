Don't think we are in position to resume cricket right now: Rahul Dravid

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian captain and NCA's head of cricket Rahul Dravid has said that it is difficult to restart cricket in such "uncertain" situation.

Former Indian captain and current head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy Rahul Dravid has said that it is not wise to restart cricket at this position. He said that shortening of the cricket season can be considered at a later stage.

There has been a sudden rise in the coronavirus cases across the country.

"I don't think we are in a position to resume…. It is better to be patient and wait," Dravid told The Week, an Indian magazine.

"We have to take it month by month. One has to look at all options. If the domestic season, which usually starts by August-September, starts in October… one has to see whether the season should be shortened."

Dravid further said that the situation is "uncertain" at the moment, adding that the NCA is forced to redraw plans due to the coronavirus crisis in the country.

"Everything is uncertain right now. How much cricket will be played and what it will take to be able to play depends on the guidelines from the government and medical experts. For us at NCA, the busiest time is from April to June. We normally have our zonal, U-16, U-19, U-23 camps happening at this time. [But] we had to keep redrawing plans. I just hope we don't lose a lot of our cricket season, and that we can get some cricket this year," said the former Indian batsman. (ALSO READ: Srikkanth's encouragement gave confidence to young Tendulkar: Sivaramakrishnan)

The Test series between England and West Indies will mark the return of international cricket next month. The first Test will be played between July 8-12. Talking about the series, Dravid said that such bio-secure environment will be difficult to replicate at the domestic level, while adding that the resumption of camps remains a priority at the moment.

"In international cricket, it is possible," Dravid said of bio-secure environments. "I believe the England-West Indies series will be a lesson for all. It has its own challenges. It is not as easy at the domestic level," said Dravid.

"The best-case scenario is that we will be able to hold some camps once cricket activity is allowed. The worst-case scenario is the season is totally washed out [for age-group cricket]. Missing a few months of cricket is nothing compared with ensuring we are safe."

