Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pragyan Ojha announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Slow left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha announced hsi retirement from international and domestic cricket with immediate effect on Friday and said that he is looking forward to a new chapter of his life. Ojha announced his retirement on Twitter and thanked everyone for their support.

Ojha posted a thank you note along with a statement on Twitter.

"It’s time I move on to the next phase of my life. The love and support of each and every individual will always remain with me and motivate me all the time," Ojha posted along with his statement.

Ojha made his Test debut for India in 2009 against Sri Lanka and picked up 113 wickets in 24 red-ball matches in international cricket. The 33-year-old also represented India in 18 ODIs and 6 T20Is, picking up 21 and 10 wickets respectively.

— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 21, 2020

The Odisha-born bowler last played for India against West Indies in Sachin Tendulkar's retirement Test back in 2013.

For him, the goal now is to teach the important lessons of life to his son Yohaan.