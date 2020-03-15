Players like Rahul Dravid or VVS Laxman did not get their due: Wasim Jaffer

Image Source : PTI File image of Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer is a name synonymous with Indian domestic cricket. His resilience, his colossal of runs in the red-ball format has earned him a lot of accolades. But the veteran, who had recently announced his retirement from the sport, has remained unfortunate when it came it opportunities for playing for India.

“I think I had a lot of chances. I came very close to those chances. But unfortunately, the comeback didn’t happen. This happens with most cricketers, not just me. They feel they deserve to be there but do not get the opportunity because unfortunately somebody else is there to pick you and they decide certain things. But to be honest I have taken all that in my stride. I am a firm believer in destiny,” he told cricket.com.

Not just himself, Jaffer believes two of India's legendary Test players - VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid - have both not got their dues amid the rise in importance given to the T20 format.

“I think the time has changed. Even in my time I feel a lot of players like Rahul Dravid or VVS Laxman, I don’t think they got their value. A player playing with them in a Test match knows how important those players are. But you know we have to go with the time. A lot of importance is given to T20 cricket. The people who are in marketing business or advertising business want somebody who is seen more on the TV, somebody who is glamorous or someone who plays the brand of cricket the crowd likes.”

“But you can’t devalue someone who plays T20 cricket because that’s the demand of the game nowadays. What I feel is, in today’s age and day, the cricketer needs to adapt himself to all three formats. You can’t just play Test cricket or you can’t just play T20 cricket. You will be recognised and respected only if you fit in all three formats. I am not saying Pujara is not respected, but then obviously he is going to play only Test cricket and no other format.” he added.

The domestic cricket giant, who previously played for Mumbai and Vidarbha as an opener, announced his retirement at the age of 42 in March 2020. His legacy in the Ranji tournament includes - most appearances (65), most runs (12038), most centuries (40) and 10 titles. He also played 31 Tests and two ODIs for India.