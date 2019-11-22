Pink ball Test: Bangladesh become first team to use dual concussion substitutes in one match

Image Source : AP Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan, third left, stands as physiotherapists of India and Bangladesh look into the helmet after he was injured by a delivery by India's Mohammed Shami during the first day of the second test match between India and Bangladesh, in Kolkata

Bangladesh cricket team became the first side to have two concussion substitutes on field after Nayeem Hasan was struck on his helmet by adelivery from Indian pacer Mohammed Shami during the first day of the second test match between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata on Friday. Taijul Islam was announced as his replacement for the match. Earlier in the day, Liton Das was hit on his helmet by the same bowler and spinner Mehidy Hasan was named concussion substitute for the wicketkeeper batsman. Overall, it is the fifth concussion substitution in Test cricket.

It was in the 23rd over of the match when the ball came tailing in sharply after being pitched. Nayeem was late to react and the fizzing ball struck around the side of the helmet and lobbed backwards towards second slip. Physiotherapists of India and Bangladesh ran in quickly to his aid. Nayeem continued with his batting, scoring 19 runs off 28 deliveries before becoming Ishant Sharma's fifth victim for the day.

Earlier in the 20th over, Shami's bouncer struck Liton on his helmet. He too had continued, hit two boundaries as well, but did not return to bat in the second session. With Bangladesh lacking the option of a batsman in the squad, BCB were forced to name Mehidy as their substitute with the condition that cannot be allowed to bowl.

ICC Playing Conditions

1.2.8.1 In assessing whether the nominated Concussion Replacement should be considered a like-for-like player, the ICC Match Referee should consider the likely role the concussed player would have played during the remainder of the match, and the normal role that would be performed by the nominated Concussion Replacement.

1.2.8.2 If the ICC Match Referee believes that the inclusion of the nominated Concussion Replacement, when performing their normal role, would excessively advantage their team, the Match Referee may impose such conditions upon the identity and involvement of the Concussion Replacement as he/she sees fit, in line with the overriding objective of facilitating a like-for-like replacement for the concussed player.

BCB lost both Saif Hassan and Mosaddek Hossain just a day before the second Test and did not call for replacements. While Saif was injured two days before the match, Mosaddek had left the squad before the opener in Indore.