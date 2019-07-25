PCB refuses to comment on Imam-ul-Haq controversy, calls it personal matter

Thursday, July 25, 2019
     
Imam-ul-Haq's WhatsApp chats with four women were leaked on social media on Wednesday but the PCB cleared the air and said that it won't involve itself in the matter.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2019 18:27 IST
PCB refuses to comment on Imam-ul-Haq controversy, calls it a personal matter

The Pakistam Cricket Board has distanced itself from the whole Imam-ul-Haq controversy as it is a personal matter according to the country's cricket board.

According to a report in IANS (Hindi), the media manager of PCB Sami-ul-Hasan, the board doesn't want to comment on the issue because it is the cricketer's personal life and not related to cricket. Reports in GEO TV also stated that the PCB decided to stay away from the controversy and has refused to comment on it.

Screenshots of Imam's WhatsApp chats were revealed on Wednesday and it broke the internet but the anybody from PCB has refused to delve into the matter further.

Imam's WhatsApp chats with four women has been leaked on social media.

Imam was an integral part of Pakistan's World Cup campaign and scored a 100 against Bangladesh at Lord's helping his team win by 94 runs. But Pakistan, in the end, fell short on net run rate and could not make the semifinals finishing fifth behind eventual runners-up New Zealand.

(With inputs from IANS)

