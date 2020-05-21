Participation in Big Bash League depends on international calendar: David Warner

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian opener David Warner has said that it is too early for him to give a definitive answer on participation in the Big Bash League.

Australian opener David Warner has said that he will decide whether to play the Big Bash League or not based on how many matches, particularly Test matches, Australia will be playing in this season.

Warner said that this is because he doesn't want any clutter in his head about which style of batting to adopt.

"All my decisions are based around how much playing and touring I'm doing in the summer," Warner told cricket.com.au. "When I last played a game, my mindset in the next two Tests was cluttered between playing and not playing shots."

"I know that's how I play but I've reined it in a lot over the last few years and don't want to be putting myself into a situation again where I'm playing a Test match and then a T20 and then Tests again a few days later," he added.

The star opener said he would prefer having one rhythm going into it. (ALSO READ: 'Optimistic' about IPL post-monsoon with international players: BCCI CEO)

Cricket Australia is reportedly creating a window in January for the BBL to take place so that Australian players can take part.

"It would be easy to sit here now and say ‘Yes, I'd like to play' but I have to see what is happening at the end of the year. I'll have to have a hard think about it depending on the schedule," said Warner.

