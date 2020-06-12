Pakistan players mentally strong to face COVID-19 challenges, says Misbah-ul-Haq

Image Source : AP IMAGE Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq

COVID-19 replacements were among the factors considered when choosing Pakistan's 29-member squad for the their upcoming tour of England, chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq told the media in a virtual press conference on Friday.

"The medical team has been staying in touch with the players and I have also spoken to them about this," said Misbah when asked about any fears players may have of testing positive for coronavirus.

"The players are aware that there is a possibility of any of them testing positive. People of course do recover from it but this is the situation."

The tour is set to be played in August-September after West Indies' three-match Test series against England and consists of three Tests and as many T20Is.

The new International Cricket Council (ICC) rules for the resumption of cricket amid the pandemic will be followed which means that there is a provision for a COVID-19 substitute which means a player can be replaced by another if tested positive during the match.

"Keeping this in mind and as a precautionary measure we have kept a big squad with four reserves. If something like this happens just before we play then we will be somewhat ready for it," said Misbah.

"Everyone understands the situation. These are unusual circumstances and many things are out of our control and we are trying to manage all that. The players are mentally strong enough to understand and face these challenges."

