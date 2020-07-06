Pakistan's Test tour of England to kick-off on August 5, confirms ECB

Image Source : TWITTER:@THEREALPCB The Test series will begin on August 5

The schedule for Pakistan's tour of England was on Monday confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as the tour is slated to begin from August 5 with the Test series which will be preceded by three ODIs against Ireland starting July 30.

Following the West Indies Test series, England will play three ODI matches against Ireland on July 30, August 1, and 4 respectively, all at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The Pakistan tour will begin with the Test series with the opener at the Old Trafford Ground in Manchester on August 5. The second and the third will start on August 13 and 21 respectively and both will be played in Southampton. The series will be followed by a three-game T20I contest all scheduled in Manchester for August 28, 30 and September 1.

Meanwhile, ECB are present in talks with Cricket Australia for a limited-overs series, and the tri-series between England women, India and South Africa are also expected to be rescheduled.

"Confirmation of these matches against Ireland and Pakistan is another important step for our game as we begin to safely stage international cricket again, but also to minimise the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had and will continue to have, on cricket at all levels," ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said.

"It has taken significant effort and expertise to allow us to reach a position where cricket is now ready and able to return to the field of play from the elite level to recreational cricket.

"We owe a significant debt of gratitude to the players, staff and administrators of the Cricket West Indies, Cricket Ireland, and the Pakistan Cricket Board for their willingness and co-operation to get international cricket back up and running and allow these matches to be staged.

"Sports fans across the world will benefit as international cricket returns to our screens while it will also provide much-needed financial aid at all levels of cricket in England and Wales as we aim to withstand the challenges in front of us. It must be reiterated that there is still much work for the ECB and the cricket network to do as we try to plot a path through this pandemic."

Pakistan had already reached England on June 28. The squad will move from Worcester to Derbyshire on July 13 and begin their preparation for the contest.

