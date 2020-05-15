On this day: Punam Raut and Deepti Sharma create women's ODI history with record partnership

Image Source : TWITTER/DEEPTI_SHARMA06 On this day, Punam Raut and Deepti Sharma added 320 runs for the opening wicket against Ireland in 2017.

On May 15 in 2017, the Indian duo of Punam Raut and Deepti Sharma scripted history when it created the record for the highest partnership in the history of women's ODIs. The feat came against Ireland during a quadrangular series involving South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The partnership was also the highest overall (both men's and women's cricket) in ODIs for the opening wicket at the time. The record was only broken two years later by the Windies duo of John Campbell and Shai Hope, who added 365 runs -- interestingly, against Ireland as well.

In the absence of Smriti Mandhana, who sustained an injury during the women's Big Bash League and was out of the quadrangular series, Deepti Sharma partnered Indian opener Punam Raut.

Deepti, only 19 at the time, scored a mammoth 188 off 160 deliveries -- the second-highest score in women's cricket at the time, as she smacked the Ireland bowlers left, right and centre. The Agra-born cricketer hit 27 fours and two sixes in her innings.

Raut scored 109, smashing 11 fours.

The first wicket fell in the 46th over and India went on to post 356/2 in 50 overs. The side eventually went on to win the match by 249 runs, as Ireland were bowled out on 109. Deepti Sharma also took a wicket.

Earlier today, Punam Raut took to Twitter to remember the epic partnership. "What a phenomenal day it was ! #15thmay2017. I will remain grateful for this incredible partnership with @officialdeeptisharma for rest of my life.. thank you #icc and @officialdeeptisharma," Raut wrote.

Deepti, too, wrote, "Enjoyed batting with you during our world record partnership @raut_punam."

