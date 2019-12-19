Oldest player at IPL auction, 48-year-old Pravin Tambe, sold to KKR for Rs 20 lakh

Pravin Tambe

48-year-old Indian spinner Pravin Tambe became the oldest player to be sold at an Indian Premier League (IPL) auction after he was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders at his base price of INR 20 lakhs.

He had made his IPL debut in 2013 playing for Rajasthan Royals and played till 2015 wherein he bagged 23 wickets in 26 matches at an economy rate of well over 7.5. He then joined Gujarat Lions in 2016 for whom he picked up five wickets in seven matches at an average of 28.60. Last year he had taken four wickets in five balls in a T10 match where he had dismissed Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard and Fabian Allen.

Aussie pacer Pat Cummins and England’s white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan are among the five buys that two-time winner Kolkata Knight Riders made on Thursday in Kolkata. While Cummins was roped in for a record-breaking INR 15.50 crores early in the first session, Morgan was brought for INR 5.25 crores. and England's teen sensation from T20 blast season, Tom Baton for a base price of INR 1 crore. And among the crucial buys from the domestic lot, Varun Chakravarthy was roped in for INR 4 crores. M Siddarth and Rahul Tripathi are two other uncapped players