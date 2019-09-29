Nepal skipper Paras Khadka outclasses Virat Kohli and Steve Smith to enter record books with maiden T20I ton

Image Source : TWITTER Nepal skipper Paras Khadka outclasses Virat Kohli and Steve Smith with maiden T20I ton

Nepal cricket team skipper Paras Khadka became the first captain to slam a ton while chasing in T20I cricket against Singapore on Saturday at Indian Association Ground, Singapore.

Khadka is touted as the best batsman in his country as ever produced and against Singapore he also became the first player from Nepal to score a century in T20Is.

While chasing a modest target of 152, Khadka outclassed modern-day legends like Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Chris Gayle to register his name in the historic record books.

Earlier, Netherlands' skipper Peter Seelaar held the record of highest score by a captain in T20I cricket while chasing with unbeaten 96 which he scored recently against Scotland. Former Australian skipper Steve Smith in fourth on the list with 90-run innings vs England. While Indian captain Virat Kohli in on the 8th spot with 82 against Sri Lanka in 2017.

The Nepal captain slammed his maiden T20I ton in 49 balls to become the fourth-fastest T20I centurion by an Asian captain. In his unbeaten 106-run innings off 52 balls, Khadka hit seven four and nine monstrous sixes.

Khadke century guided Nepal to a dominating 9-wicket win over Singapore in tri-series. Khadka shared a 145-run stand with Aarid Sheikh, which is also the fifth-highest partnership for the second wicket in T20Is.

Nepal will next clash against Zimbabwe on October 1 in the tri-series.