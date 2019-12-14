MS Dhoni will be there at World T20 next year, reckons Dwayne Bravo

Image Source : GETTY File image of MS Dhoni

Despite minimal participation in international cricket, MS Dhoni has managed to grab headlines al through 2019. The start of the year saw the veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman answer back to critics who questioned his spot in India's World Cup 2019 spot. After successful campaigns in Australia and New Zealand, Dhoni guided Chennai Super Kings team to IPL 2019 final. And around the start of World Cup 2019, reports revealed that the former Indian skipper is set to retire from international cricket after the tournament. Five months hence, Dhoni is still part of the Indian squad although he did not play for India since their World Cup exit in the semis. However, speculation now surrounds his spot in India's World T20 spot next year. And veteran West Indies cricketer and his IPL teammate Dwayne Bravo strongly believes that Dhoni will be present in Australia for the tournament next year.

“Dhoni has never retired. So I think he will be there at the World T20. MS has never let things outside cricket influence him and he has taught us the same and told us to never panic and trust our abilities,” said Bravo to Times of India.

In Dhoni's absence from limited-overs responsibility, Rishabh Pant was chosen as the sole wicketkeeping option for India in South Africa series and against Bangladesh. However, looking at his poor returns with the bat and with the gloves, the selectors brought in Sanju Samson as a back-up option although he is yet to get an opportunity in the playing XI.

Meanwhile, Bravo on Friday had come out of his T20I retirement and made himself available for selection for World T20 next year where West Indies will be defending their title. The tournament begins from October 18 onwards in Australia in 2020.

“I feel good physically and I still have a lot to offer. I had retired because of off-field politics. But there is a change of leadership both on and off the field. So I felt that it is a good time to come back.

"This is a very talented, vibrant and young side. If the talent of these youngsters can be managed properly and seniors like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and I can return to the squad, we can be world-beaters again,” Bravo added.