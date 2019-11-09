Game, Set, Match! MS Dhoni takes part in tennis tournament in Ranchi | Watch

Image Source : TWITTER/CHENNAIIPL Former Indian captain MS Dhoni took part in a tennis tournament in his home city of Ranchi.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been out of cricket action for quite some time. The former Indian captain last played an international game in July 2019, when he represented the side in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup. Dhoni has since made himself unavailable for limited-overs series against West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh. However, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman hasn't completely vanished from the public eye.

Dhoni served the Territorial Army in Jammu & Kashmir for a 15-day stint after the World Cup in August. He also made a public appearance for an event where he opened up on his time as captain of the Indian team. In October, he was seen playing football for charity work with Indian tennis star Leander Paes.

On Friday, Dhoni was seen playing tennis during a Jharkhand State Cricket Association tournament. He played a doubles game with partner Sumeet Kumar Bajaj, and also reportedly won the first match.

Here's the video:

Master of all sports! ❤️😇



This one is for all @msdhoni fans who were missing him in action. Here's your weekend delight.



Mahi is back in action, playing his first match of Tennis Championship in JSCA, Ranchi.#MSDhoni #Dhoni #RanchiDiaries pic.twitter.com/kLaLol0mU4 — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) November 8, 2019

Chennai Super Kings, the IPL franchise captained by MS Dhoni, also posted a picture of the Team India star as he serviced during the tennis match.

Dhoni's future with the Indian team is subject to intense speculation. While MSK Prasad indicated that it is time to move forward, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, in his first press conference since being appointed for the role, had said, "Champions don't finish very quickly."

Dhoni, however, has not made a statement on his future yet.