MSK Prasad rubbishes MS Dhoni's retirement rumours

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chief Selector MSK Prasad quashed the rumours over MS Dhoni's retirement, insisting that there has been no update over the former captain's future.

Denying the rumours over MS Dhoni's retirement, MSK Prasad said that there has been no official update over the former captain's future with the Indian team. The Chief Selector, who addressed the media after the selection of India's Test squad for the South Africa series, confirmed that the rumours over Dhoni's retirement are 'incorrect'.

"No update on MS Dhoni's retirement, the news is incorrect," Prasad told the media.

The rumors over Dhoni's retirement spread after Virat Kohli shared a picture with him on Twitter. It was a throwback to a 2016 Twenty20 World Cup match, in which India beat Australia to qualify for the semifinal.

The picture showed him on his knees, as he celebrated after Dhoni hit the winning runs in the group game against Australia.

The caption read, "A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test @msdhoni."

The speculations over MS Dhoni's retirement have increased since the end of India's campaign in the 2019 World Cup. It was widely speculated ahead of the tournament that the former Indian captain would hang his boots after the World Cup, but there has been no official word by Dhoni on his future yet.

Dhoni served in the Territorial Army in Jammu & Kashmir for 15 days after the World Cup, and thus, opted out of the tour to the West Indies. Later, he also made himself unavailable for selection for the T20i series against South Africa.

Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has taken his place in the limited-overs squad, and continues to be groomed in the side. Pant is widely seen as the successor to Dhoni, and various reports suggest that Dhoni will remain with the side to smoothen the transition.