MS Dhoni is always a calming factor in the middle: Murali Vijay

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Murali Vijay

Out of favour India opener Murali Vijay has said M.S. Dhoni is always a calm influence in the middle.

Vijay gave the example of the 2014 England series where he and Dhoni shared a 126-run partnership at Trent Bridge.

"In England, the partnership between myself and MS (Dhoni) was phenomenal," Vijay told CSK during an Instagram chat.

"He made me calm. We were 4 wickets down and the way he handled himself and made me raise my game, we were feeding off each other.

"MS is always a calming factor in the middle. Like he comes up with his own persona. You can't describe through words. We don't even talk much in the middle, it's just eye to eye contact," he added.

Dhoni has not played for India since the 2019 World Cup where the Men in Blue had to a face a heart-wrenching defeat against New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir had said recently that it will become very difficult for Dhoni to make a comeback to Team India for the T20 World Cup if the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) doesn't take place this year because of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Gambhir, K.L. Rahul would be apt replacement for Dhoni in the T20 World Cup slated to be played in Australia in October-November.

Former India batsman V.V.S. Laxman though has said he feels Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL for at least next two to three editions.

Laxman further said that Dhoni is very clear as far as future plans are concerned and he must have communicated that with Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli immediately after the 2019 World Cup where he played last for Team India.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage