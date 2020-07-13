Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni had more impact in 'long home series' than Sourav Ganguly as captain: Srikkanth

Former BCCI chairman of selectors Krishnamachari Srikkanth has rated MS Dhoni as better captain than Sourav Ganguly at home in Test cricket. Ganguly and Dhoni both are considered as two of the greatest captains to lead Team India. Both have brought the revolution in cricket during their captaincy tenure, Ganguly made Team India a fierce side on overseas soil while under Dhoni the Men in Blue tasted success in ICC tournaments.

Former India captain Kris Srikkanth it was a very difficult comparison as he feels Ganguly was fantastic in 2001 Test series against Australia.

“It’s a very, very difficult comparison. In the 2001 series against Australia, I think Sourav Ganguly was fantastic. Coming back and beating Steve Waugh’s side ” Srikkanth said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected chat show.

The 1983-World Cup winner said that Dhoni didn't have the luxury of Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble in the team like Ganguly.

“But overall, who has had the more impact in long home series? Definitely, I think MS Dhoni. Sourav had the benefit of having Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble while he was playing. Dhoni did not have that luxury. If you look at home track record, definitely I think Dhoni was better,” Srikkanth further added.

When it comes to number Dhoni had a better win percentage at home as a captain in Test - 70 with 21 wins from 30 matches. Ganguly's win percentage in India was 47.6. The veteran southpaw led the Indian team in 21 Tests at home and won 10 out of them.

Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith also hailed Dhoni and said he always made others feel comfortable around him with his calm and composed nature.

"I seriously doubt that you probably find anyone in world cricket that didn't get on with MS. He went about his business. He was calm, he was collected," Smith said.

"And again, like Sanga(kkara), was to spend a fair amount of time with Dada -- in administration, we are having a number of conversations over the telephone. He's always calm, approachable, always interested in a good conversation, so a lot of respect for both men."

