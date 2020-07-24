Doors for India comeback 'definitely shut' if MS Dhoni doesn't perform in IPL: Dean Jones

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni is set to return to cricketing action with the IPL, which is set to be staged in the UAE between September 9-November 8.

Former Australian batsman and commentator Dean Jones has said that it is very unlikely for MS Dhoni to make a comeback in the Indian team if he doesn't perform impressively in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

The IPL 2020 is set to be staged in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament's chairman, Brijesh Patel confirmed that the league will be played between September 19 and November 8.

Dhoni, who captains Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, has been away from international action since over the year, making his last appearance for India in the 2019 World Cup. In his absence, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul have become the mainstays in the side in the limited-overs formats.

"At the moment it looks like the Indian selectors are going with Rishabh Pant and K.L. Rahul. If Dhoni has a wonderful IPL then he's away, but if he doesn't do well in the next IPL then perhaps his door is definitely shut. But, he's left the door open. This break might be fantastic for him. He has had a really good break and if he wants to come back out of this -- trust me as you get older it gets more difficult to come back from a break," Jones told the Times of India.

Jones further said that he feels India are more inclined towards persisting with Rahul and Pant in the international setup. However, he raised his doubts over the presence of a 'finisher' in the Indian batting lineup.

"He (MS Dhoni) is an absolute superstar. He is a 'great'. So, I have always felt, with the greats, to tend to let them do what they want to do, but at the moment they are leaning towards K.L. Rahul and Rishabh Pant. But, India' biggest problem is still a finisher. Who is your finisher? Hardik-Pandya -- yes. Just comes down to your balance -- who's hot and who's not," said Jones.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage