Image Source : @SAKSHISINGH_R INSTAGRAM MS Dhoni celebrates birthday with Sakshi and Ziva, wishes pour in former India captain

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's day couldn't be any better as he turned 38 on Sunday. India's win over Sri Lanka on Saturday took them to the top of the pile and Sunday rolled on in this part of the world, South Africa had defeated Australia and that meant India finished on top of the group and will now take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2019 World Cup.

And, Dhoni along with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, celebrated the moment in style. Sakshi posted a photo of her husband and daughter as they celebrated the former India captain's 38th birthday in Leeds.

Sakshi took to Instagram to share the photo and captioned it: 'Happy Birthday Boy'

Former and current cricketers also joined in and wished Dhoni on their respective social media handles.

7 continents in the World

7 days in a week

7 colours in a rainbow

7 basic musical notes

7 chakras in a human being

7 pheras in a marriage

7 wonders of the world



7 th day of 7th month- Birthday of a wonder of the cricketing world #HappyBirthdayDhoni . May God Bless You! pic.twitter.com/3Xq8ZUWx8p — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2019

First played together in Bangladesh in 2004 & shortly saw him announce his arrival against Pak at Vizag when he scored 148, hasn’t looked back since and the legend of MS Dhoni has only grown by the year. Wishing a once in a lifetime player and captain , #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/nlPGj1Xord — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 7, 2019