Sunday, July 07, 2019
     
  MS Dhoni celebrates birthday with Sakshi and Ziva, wishes pour in former India captain

MS Dhoni celebrated his 38th birthday at Leeds City Centre after India's routine win over Sri Lanka at Headingley, which also allowed them to finish on top of the points table after the league stages.

Published on: July 07, 2019 9:44 IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's day couldn't be any better as he turned 38 on Sunday. India's win over Sri Lanka on Saturday took them to the top of the pile and Sunday rolled on in this part of the world, South Africa had defeated Australia and that meant India finished on top of the group and will now take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2019 World Cup.

And, Dhoni along with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, celebrated the moment in style. Sakshi posted a photo of her husband and daughter as they celebrated the former India captain's 38th birthday in Leeds.

Sakshi took to Instagram to share the photo and captioned it: 'Happy Birthday Boy'

Happy Bday boy !

Former and current cricketers also joined in and wished Dhoni on their respective social media handles.

