Dekhe hai kai daur aur aaj bhi safar jaari hai: Mohammed Shami sweats it out in 'practice session at home'

Like most of his teammates, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami too has begun outdoor training as he shared a video of his practice session at home, at Sahaspur Alinagar in Amroha Village.

Shami shared the video on his Instagram account and captioned it, "Practice session at home" where he is seen taking a brisk run-up before delivering the ball.

In the video, there is also an audio section played in the background which says, "Na thake hai paav kabhi na hi himmat haari, mene dekhe hai kai daur aur aaj bhi safar jaari hai (My leg never got tires and my courage has never been defeated, I have seen a lot of difficult phases but my journey still continues strongly)."

Shami is among the few bowlers who have spoken contrary to the general opinion of ICC's 'temporary' saliva ban being unfair to bowlers.

"Using saliva is a habit now. Replacing it with an external substance like wax or Vaseline is going to be difficult. We'll need to assess how well the external substance works and will need at least a month to get used to it. Otherwise, it's a guaranteed fine on us bowlers," said the Indian bowler during a conversation with Deep Das Gupta for ESPNCricinfo.

Use of pink ball is being widely spoken about. Shami believes, "All balls are different and behave according to pitch conditions. With pink ball we will need grassy wicket. Also, the earlier advantage of bowlers leveraging moisture in the morning will probably get replaced by benefit to bowlers towards the end of the session. So according to me just reverse the order mentally and things will be fine. And if there is some meat in the pitch, it'll be great for bowlers."

