Mohammad Nabi picks Steve Smith as No.1 batsman ahead of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Joe Root

If Sachin Tendulkar versus Brian Lara was the hot topic of discussions during the late 90s and early 2000s in the cricket fraternity, comparisons between the Fab Four has taken a similar spot in present times with almost every veteran ore modern-day cricketer opining on the debate. And on Thursday, veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi became the latest entrant into the bandwagon.

In an interview with CricTracker, Nabi was asked "Who according to you is the no. 1 batsman? Virat, Steve, Williamson or Joe Root".

Nabi answered it saying, " It is Smith these days, I guess!". Meanwhile, he selected his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Kane Williamson as his favourite teammate from the franchise.

Nabi further went on to narrate and explain the story behind his nickname 'Mr, President' given by former England captain Kevin Pietersen during Pakistan Super League.

"It was Kevin Pietersen. We both were playing for Quetta Gladiators and I won 1 game for the team where we needed 16 runs in the last over. It was my last match as I was going for the Zimbabwe series while we were going back to the team hotel. Kevin said Nabi is the next President of Afghanistan. He used to call me as President while he was doing the commentary," Nabi told CricTracker.

Nabi, a veteran of 124 ODIs also heaped praise on former Indian skipper MS Dhoni saying that his doors are always open at any time in the day.

"MS Dhoni is the best, calm and a great human being. The doors of his room are open 24*7 for everyone where he has tea with people and talks to them. I have met him 2-3 times and he is really a nice man," Nabi said.

