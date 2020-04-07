Mohammad Kaif's son reckons hitting Shoaib Akhtar is 'easy', former Pakistan pacer responds

Image Source : GETTY Shoaib Akhtar in action against India in World Cyo 2003 semifinal match

None will recollect any pleasant experience of facing the world's fastest bowler, Shoaib Akhtar. And in the 2003 World Cup, he was at his prime. Hence his match-up with Sachin Tendulkar and the rest of India in the build-up to the semifinal clash between the two arch-rivals was the talking point of the World Cup.

Akhtar did not make an impressive start to the semifinal match as Sachin smashed him all around the park. But his relentless efforts bore fruit when he dismissed the Master Blaster two runs short of his century.

After watching the highlights of that tie on Star Sports, Mohammad Kaif's son Kabir reckoned that hitting Akhtar doesn't seem quite difficult and in fact opined that the pace of the bowler helps the batsman drift the ball down to the ropes.

Sharing a video of the conversation, Kaif captioned it saying, "Thanks to @StarSportsIndia, finally Kabir gets to relive that historic #INDvPAK game. But junior isn't too impressed with Papa, says hitting @shoaib100mph must be easy since there is pace in his bowling. Kids today I tell you...phew! #QuaranTime #LifeInLockdown."

Minutes later, the veteran Pakistani bowler responded on Twitter saying, "Toh phir @MohammadKaif match ho jaaye Kabir aur Mikael Ali Akhtar ka? He'll get his answers about Pace. Haha Give him my love."

Toh phir @MohammadKaif match ho jaaye Kabir aur Mikael Ali Akhtar ka?

😊

He'll get his answers about Pace. Haha

Give him my love. https://t.co/cW9NTQAUe0 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 7, 2020

Kaif had played a crucial role for India in that semifinal clash at the Centurion. He stitched an impressive 102-run stand along with Sachin for the third wicket en route to his 35 from 60 balls. India eventually won the match, defeating Pakistan by six wickets to set up the finale date with Australia.