Mitchell Starc, Joe Root opt out of IPL 2020; Glenn Maxwell part of INR 2 crore list

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Mitchell Starc

971 cricketers, including 713 Indians and 258 overseas players registered for the impending Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. However, only 73 spots will be up for grabs at the player's auction slated to be held in Kolkata on December 19. Out of those 971 players, 215 are capped and 754 are uncapped and two others are from Associate nations. However, among the players opting out of the next IPL season are Australia's Mitchell Starc and English Test skipper Joe Root.

Starc last played an IPL season in 2015, for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders for 2018 season for INR 9.4 crore. However, he was sidelined with an injury ahead of the tournament. He had subsequently opted out of IPL 2019 as he had prioritised preparation for World Cup over the cash-rich league. Meanwhile, Root had registered his name for the first time in IPL last year but was roped in by none.

On the other hand, Starc's teammates Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch, who too had opted out of IPL last season owing to World Cup 2019, are back in the auction list.

Maxwell, Chris Lynn, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, South Africa's Dale Steyn, and Sri Lanka batsman Angelo Mathews are among the few who have listed their base price at the maximum of INR 2 crore.

Robin Uthappa, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Chris Morris and Kyle Abbot are players who have listed their base price at INR 1.5 crore (USD 279,000 approx)