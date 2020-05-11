He is so calm, but was surprised as everyone: Santner recalls Dhoni’s on-field argument with umpires in IPL'19

Image Source : BCCI Dhoni during an on-field argument with umpires in IPL 2019

New Zealand and Chennai Suoer Kings spinner Mitchell Santner on Monday recalled MS Dhoni's on-field argument with the umpires during the 12th season of the Indian Premier League. He admitted that like most others at the venue, he too was surprised at watching Dhoni walk into the field when the umpire called a no-ball.

It was during a match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals wherein Dhoni's side required 18 runs off the final over in Jaipur. Ben Stokes conceded a six off the first ball before dismissing the captain with a yorker.

With eight required off three, Stokes delivered a full-toss ball which the umpire signalled it as a no-ball before denying it. A frustrated Dhoni was immediately seen walking into the field which created quite a stir.

Santner wrapped things up in CSK's favour with a six off the final ball.

Talking on an Instagram live for the IPL franchise, Santner said, "I was probably as surprised as everyone. He (Dhoni) is so calm. But I think that shows you how committed he is to the team and how much of a family it is to him and how much it means to him to do something like that. It wasn't anger, it was just one of the umpires just stuck his hand out and you can't be going back."

"I guess, to end up winning it was a good thing. If we had lost it, there would have been more anger flowing around.

"It kind of shows you how it brought everyone together. We went on to win a few after that. Those kinds of games... if you get on the right side of the result... it can help you gain momentum moving forward. It wasn't a perfect game but different people stepped up at different times.

"A little bit (talk after the game). I was out there. I obviously saw him out there. He was right next to the umpire. Obviously he knew he was not allowed to do that. He apologised straightaway. It might have flustered Stokes and gave me a good ball to hit. I am happy."

The CSK captain had meanwhile escaped the ban and was left with a 50 per cent fine on his match fees, but former England captain Michael Vaughan, and ex-Australian cricketers Mark Waugh, Michael Slater and Shaun Tait criticised him for his conduct.

